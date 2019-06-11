Man's Fatal Overdose In Area Leads To Federal Indictment

An alleged drug dealer is facing federal charges after allegedly selling heroin and fentanyl that led to the fatal overdose of an area man.

Montague, New Jersey, resident Robert Ciervo, 25, has been charged for allegedly participating in a conspiracy to distribute narcotics, which resulted in the death of 36-year-old Westtown resident Richard Beauchesne earlier this year.

Ciervo was arrested on Sunday, Sept. 29 and charged in White Plains federal court with participating in a conspiracy to distribute drugs with Margaret Flood, 38, and Robert Flood, 39, both of Sparrowbush, and Travis Hopper, 24, of Matamoras, Pennsylvania.

It is alleged that Ciervo conspired to distribute more than one kilogram of heroin and more than 40 grams of mixtures containing fentanyl, between October last year and September 2019. It is alleged that on July 3, Ciervo distributed drugs to Beauchesne on the day of his overdose.

“This indictment is the result of the dedication of law enforcement partners at all levels to stem the tide of drugs and drug-related violence on our streets,” New York State Police Superintendent Keith Corlett stated.

“This defendant allegedly knowingly sold highly addictive substances to an individual that, sadly, resulted in the individual’s death. The sale of drugs such as fentanyl and heroin perpetuate a cycle of substance abuse which poses a significant threat to safety and quality of life within our communities, and it will not be tolerated.”

If convicted Ciervo faces up to 20 years in federal prison. No return court date has been announced.

“Robert Ciervo allegedly sold the fentanyl that killed Richard Beauchesne Jr. Now he faces prosecution for that crime and drug distribution conspiracy,” U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman said. “Thanks to the Port Jervis Police Department, the FBI, and the State Police for their tireless efforts to stem the tide of lethal opioids.”

FBI Assistant Director William F. Sweeney Jr. added, “those who engage in the distribution of illegal drugs destroy our communities and ruin lives, and as we allege here today, the heroin and fentanyl Ciervo distributed indeed resulted in Richard Beauchesne Jr.’s death.

"This is another sad example of the reality we face – sellers pushing heroin laced with fentanyl to create a more powerful, and in this case, deadly high.”

