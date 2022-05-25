Man Injured In Nine-Story Fall From Hotel Balcony In NY ID'd As Coast Guardsman

A man who suffered serious injuries after falling from a hotel balcony on Long Island has been identified as a US Coast Guardsman, according to friends.

Alexander “AJ” Keating, age 24, was on a ninth-floor balcony at around 12:45 a.m. Monday, May 23, when he fell over a railing at the Hyatt Regency Long Island in Hauppauge, Suffolk County Police said.

Keating, a native of North Andover, Massachusetts, survived the fall and was taken by ambulance to Stony Brook University Hospital in critical condition, said police.

“Unfortunately, AJ has had a horrific accident and is in critical condition fighting for his life," said family friend Kari Myles Macleod. "He has significant injuries and has a very long road to recovery ahead."

Macleod created a GoFundMe page to help Keating’s family with his mounting medical expenses.

Keating enlisted in the Coast Guard after graduating from North Andover High School, where he played lacrosse.

He was initially stationed in St. Joseph’s, Michigan and was later transferred to Staten Island Station, where he has been for the past three years, Macleod said.

Shortly before the accident, Keating had re-enlisted with the Coast Guard and was set to travel to San Diego in the coming days to work with a unit that specializes in international drug interdiction.

Earlier report: Man Hospitalized After Falling From Hotel Balcony In Hauppauge

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.