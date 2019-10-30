Investigation Into Alleged Welfare Fraud Leads To Three Arrests

An investigation into alleged welfare fraud in the area led to the arrest of three people.

The three women were arrested following the investigation conducted by the Ulster County Department of Social Services Special Investigation Unit along with the Ulster County District Attorney's Office.

Those arrested were:

Maria Whitbeck, 54 of Kingston, was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 29, by Ulster County Sheriff's deputies and charged with welfare fraud, grand larceny, and four counts of offering a false instrument for filing, said the Ulster County District Attorney's Office.

An investigation discovered that between September 2017 and September 2019, Whitbeck had allegedly filed four recertifications with the Department of Social Services, not disclosing that she was receiving Social Security income, resulting in Whitbeck receiving $4,146 in SNAP benefits that she was not entitled to.

Whitbeck was processed and released with an appearance ticket for Ulster Town Court.

Stacey Jacobs 37, of Pine Hill, was arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 9, and charged with welfare fraud and two counts misuse of food stamps.

The investigation into Jacobs found that she had allegedly accessed SNAP benefits of an incarcerated individual between March and April, in the amount of $384.60.

Jacobs was processed and released with an appearance ticket for Ulster Town Court.

Alida Brown 35, of Kingston, was on Wednesday, Oct. 9, and charged with offering a false instrument for filing and attempted welfare fraud.

An investigation revealed that Brown had allegedly submitted falsified income and employment records in order to receive SNAP benefits.

Brown was processed and released with an appearance ticket for Ulster Town Court.

