'Important Phone Scam Warning' Issued By Police In Area

Valerie Musson

SCAM ALERT: Middletown Police are investigating after a resident received two fraudulent calls from scammers claiming to represent law enforcement agencies.
SCAM ALERT: Middletown Police are investigating after a resident received two fraudulent calls from scammers claiming to represent law enforcement agencies. Photo Credit: Pixabay

Police have issued a warning regarding a recent scam call that is now being investigated.

City of Middletown Police say they received a report of attempted fraud that involved a Middletown resident on Thursday, Aug. 15

The resident received two separate phone calls that appeared to be from legitimate law enforcement agencies, claiming that there was a warrant for their arrest, police say.

The initial call was allegedly from a male with a heavy accent who advised the victim that he was a DEA (Drug Enforcement Agency) Special Agent. Police say the caller ID at the residence showed a number of (202) 307-1000, which is the actual phone number for the national headquarters of the Drug Enforcement Agency in Washington D.C.

The caller tried to convince the victim to drive to the bank and withdraw funds to pay for bail, police say. The victim hung up the phone after growing suspicious that it was fraudulent.

About 30 minutes later, police say the victim received another phone call with a caller ID showing (845) 343-3151, the main number to the Middletown Police Department. The caller claimed to be a detective for the agency and tried to “confirm” the warrant for the victim’s arrest.

The victim once again hung up the phone and contacted Middletown Police, who confirmed that there was no warrant for their arrest.

“This is clearly an elaborate scheme to try and defraud honest citizens of their money through fear and deception. While we are aggressively investigating this incident, we want to once again remind all residents and business owners that you must be suspicious when receiving telephone calls from unknown individuals demanding money,” said department officials. “No law enforcement agency will ever demand payment over the phone for the dismissal of warrants, suspensions, or other charges. Fines and warrants can only be resolved in-person, inside a courtroom or police facility. Don't become a victim!”

