News

ID Released For Suspect Apprehended After Woman, 32, Found Dead In Area Apartment

Joe Lombardi
Luis R. Rondon
Luis R. Rondon Photo Credit: New Windsor Police Department

A suspect arrested in connection to the homicide of a woman at an apartment complex in the area has now been identified.

Police in North Orange County began an investigation immediately after Deborah Waldinger was found dead inside her apartment around 8:21 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 9, said Town of New Windsor Police Deputy Chief Michael Farbent.

Police responded to the apartment, inside the South Gate Apartment complex, at 78 Vails Gate Drive, after a maintenance worker entered and found the 32-year-old dead inside, Farbent said.

Police said it appears Waldinger suffered force blunt trauma and may have been dead for some time.

On Saturday, Oct. 12, Farbent announced an arrest has been made. On Sunday, Oct. 13, the suspect was identified as Luis R. Rondon, 48, of New Windsor.

Rondon is a known acquaintance of the victim, police said.

He was apprehended in California. Further details on the arrest have not yet been released.

An officials cause of death will be determined by the Orange County Medical Examiner's Office.

New Windsor Police were assisted by state police, the FBI, the Orange County Sheriff's Office, the Orange County District Attorney's Office, and the Hudson Valley Crime Analysis.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

