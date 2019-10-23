Hudson Valley Pastor Charged In Brutal Killing Of Estranged Wife, DA Says

A 63-year-old pastor from Westchester has been charged with murder, manslaughter and other charges for allegedly running over his estranged wife and then hacking her with a machete.

Victor Mateo, of Yonkers, a pastor at the Christian Congregation The Redeemer Church in the Bronx, was arraigned Tuesday, Oct. 22, for the murder which took place on Thursday, Oct. 3, said Bronx District Attorney Darcel D. Clark.

According to an investigation, at about 6:45 a.m. on Oct. 3, Mateo parked his vehicle near the home of Noelia Mateo, 58, on Ellsworth Avenue in Throgs Neck.

When his estranged wife came out to drive her grandchildren to school Mateo allegedly struck her with his vehicle, the DA's Office said.

Noelia Mateo then crawled underneath her car to hide.

That's when Victor Mateo got into her car and allegedly ran her over with it. After running her over, he allegedly hacked her with a machete numerous times.

The victim’s 11-year-old grandson and 9-year-old granddaughter witnessed the attack, the DA's Office said.

Victor Mateo then fled the scene and was the subject of a manhunt until he was arrested in Hazelton, Pennsylvania, on Thursday, Oct. 10, officials said.

Following his arrest, Victor Mateo was extradited to the Bronx.

“The defendant cruelly attacked his wife, from whom he had been estranged for approximately a month, in front of her two young grandchildren," said Clark said. "We will pursue justice for the victim, as well as her family members who have been deeply traumatized by the terrible attack.”

He was charged with murder, manslaughter, three counts of criminal possession of a weapon, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Mateo was remanded to jail and is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 22, 2020.

