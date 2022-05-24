Hiker From Hudson Valley Killed In Fall

A Hudson Valley woman has died after she reportedly fell while hiking in the Catskill Forest Preserve.

Forest Rangers were first alerted of trouble at around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, May 22, with reports of a fallen hiker in Greene County, near Platte Clove Road in the Town of Hunter, according to the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC).

The woman, identified as a resident of Hopewell Junction in Dutchess County, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rangers conducted a technical rope to retrieve her body, DEC officials said.

Her body was turned over to the Greene County Coroner, who will determine an official cause of death.

New York State Police are leading the investigation.

