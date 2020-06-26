Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Rockland Daily Voice
North Rockland Daily Voice

Here's How Many Days Rockland Has Gone Without COVID-19 Fatality: New Rundown Of Cases By Town

Here's the latest COVID-19 map of Rockland County as of Friday, June 26.
Once one of the hottest spots for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the nation, Rockland County has now gone nearly a week without seeing a virus-related death.

It’s been six days since the Rockland County Department of Health reported a COVID-19 fatality, after 667 county residents were killed by the virus.

Since the outbreak hit the Hudson Valley in mid-March, 73,262 Rockland residents have been tested for the virus, with 13,549 testing positive for COVID-19.

There are currently four people hospitalized with the virus in Rockland and three more potential cases that are under investigation after peaking at 248 hospitalizations last month.

The latest breakdown of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, according to the county Department of Health:

  • Spring Valley: 2,965;
  • Monsey: 1,722;
  • New City: 1,033;
  • Nanuet: 766;
  • Suffern: 690;
  • Haverstraw: 683;
  • Garnerville: 396;
  • Pomona: 386;
  • Stony Point: 368;
  • Nyack: 356;
  • Pearl River: 335;
  • West Haverstraw: 318;
  • Valley Cottage: 307;
  • Congers: 252;
  • Orangeburg: 171;
  • West Nyack: 163;
  • Tappan: 125;
  • Blauvelt: 108;
  • Thiells: 88;
  • Sparkill: 60;
  • Sloatsburg: 59;
  • Piermont: 49;
  • Tomkins Cove: 40;
  • Palisades: 35;
  • Hillburn: 24.

Statewide, 3,619,594 New Yorkers have been tested for COVID-19, with 390,415 testing positive for the virus. There have been 24,800 COVID-19 fatalities during the pandemic.

