Haverstraw Man Sentenced For Sexually Abusing Young Girl, DA Says

A Hudson Valley man was sentenced to prison for sexually abusing an area girl for sexual years beginning when she was 7 years old.

Rockland County resident Sherman Brody, age 46, of Haverstraw, was sentenced on Thursday, Sept. 1, to 14 years in state prison, said Rockland County District Attorney Thomas Walsh II.

Brody was also sentenced to 10 years post-release supervision after pleading guilty to one count of course of sexual conduct against a child, the DA said.

The court also issued a full final order of protection in favor of the victim.

From late 2017 to April 2021, Brody engaged in a course of sexual abuse against a young girl at various locations in Haverstraw, Walsh said.

The child was approximately 7 years old when the abuse began, he added.

“Protecting our vulnerable young children from sexual predators is a major priority for my office, Walsh said. "With sentencing behind us, we must not forget the victim in this case and use all the resources available to support her."

