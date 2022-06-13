Four Area Businesses Nabbed For Selling Alcohol To Minor, Police Say

Four Hudson Valley businesses were busted for selling alcohol to a minor during a sting operation.

The operation took place in Orange County in New Windsor and Newburgh on Thursday, June 9.

During the operation, New Windsor police conducted an underage alcohol sale enforcement detail at 23 businesses in town that are licensed to sell alcoholic beverages, said Chief of New Windsor Police Robert Doss.

According to Doss, four of the 23 businesses sold alcohol to an underage person including:

QuickChek – 170 Windsor Hwy. – Fabrizio A. Rimac, age 18, of Newburgh

Preet Liquors – 1035 Little Britain Road – Teresita P. Garcia, age 70, of New Windsor

Citgo Food Mart – 1069 Little Britain Road – Lalith S. Udamadura, age 56, of New Windsor

Wine O’Clock Liquor Store – 436 Blooming Grove Tpk. – Sanghee Sayed, age 64, of Newburgh

Each employee was charged with unlawfully dealing with a child and released on an appearance ticket, police said.

The department will also send a written violation notice to the New York State Liquor Authority for each business involved.

The businesses will then face a hearing with the authority for the violations and a severe penalty can be imposed upon the businesses themselves, Doss said.

