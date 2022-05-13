Former Area Resident, Age 24, Sentenced For Child Porn

A 24-year-old has been sentenced for possessing and receiving child porn, federal authorities announced.

Long Island resident Jacob Delaney, age 24, of Holtsville, was sentenced to 6.5 years in prison for receiving and possessing child pornography, announced United States Attorney for the Northern District of New York Carla B. Freedman and Janeen DiGuiseppi, Special Agent in Charge of the Albany Field Office of the FBI on Thursday, May 12.

As part of his guilty plea, Delaney admitted that between about September 2018 and December 12, 2019, as a resident of Ulster County, in the town of New Paltz, he used the Internet to search for, and download, numerous still images and video files of child pornography onto his computer and external hard drive.

Some of the child pornography files received and possessed by Delaney depicted prepubescent children engaged in sexual conduct, the Department of Justice Northern District said.

In imposing the sentence, Senior United States District Judge Thomas J. McAvoy also imposed a 10-year term of supervised release to follow the term of incarceration.

This case was investigated by the FBI.

The DOJ Northern District noted that the case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative designed to protect children from online exploitation and abuse.

"Led by the United States Attorney’s offices, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as identify and rescue victims," the department said.

For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit justice.gov/psc.

