Donations Pour In For Family Of Late West Haverstraw Deli Owner

Members of the community have donated thousands of dollars to support the family of a Hudson Valley deli owner who was killed in a crash on the Palisades Interstate Parkway.

Anthony Apostolico, a resident of the Orange County town of Chester, died on Sunday, June 19, when a tree fell on top of a pickup truck he was riding in on the parkway in the Rockland County town of Stony Point.

Police said 20-year-old Vincent Apostolico was the driver of the pickup truck, and was hospitalized in critical condition, police said.

Another passenger, 17-year-old Elizabeth Apostolico, also suffered leg injuries, authorities reported.

A GoFundMe set up to support the Apostolico family has received more than $7,000 donations as of Thursday, June 23,

Anthony was the owner of Italian Food Center in West Haverstraw.

"Patrons remember his big smile, strong work ethic, always giving back to the community," organizers of the GoFundMe said. "The people that worked in the deli thought the world of Anthony and considered him to be more than a boss but a friend. He will be remembered for his kindness when he greeted people, treating them with respect and serving them with gratitude."

Fundraiser organizers hope to raise $100,000 for Anthony's family.

"This is a devastating loss for his wife, children, family and Rockland and surrounding communities," organizers said. "Tanya and the kids have a long road ahead of them. We are hoping to alleviate some of their stress. Please keep Tanya, Vincent, Victoria, Elizabeth, Samantha and their family in your thoughts and prayers."

