COVID-19: Worker At Resorts World Tests Positive

Kathy Reakes
An employee at the Resorts World Catskills has tested positive for COVID-19.
Visitors to the Resorts World Catskills are being warned of possible COVID-19 exposure after one of the casino's employees tested positive for the virus.

The Sullivan County Public Health Services has confirmed that the Resorts World Catskills employee tested positive for COVID. 

There is currently no indication that the employee contracted the virus at the casino or impacted anyone else, the department said.

Public Health Services has determined that the individual was working in the resort’s casino, located at 888 Resorts World Drive in Monticello, during the following dates and times:

  • Monday, Nov. 30 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Dec. 1 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Dec. 2 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

If someone thinks they have been exposed and develops symptoms, they should self-quarantine for 14 days and call their healthcare provider, or call Sullivan County Public Health Services at 845-292-5910.

The virus that causes COVID-19 most commonly spreads between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet, or 2 arm-lengths). It spreads through respiratory droplets or small particles, such as those in aerosols, produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes, sings, talks, or breathes. These particles can be inhaled into the nose, mouth, airways, and lungs and cause infection. This is thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

For an updated list of testing locations, visit www.sullivanny.us.

