COVID-19: Travelers From Three More States Added To NY/NJ/CT Quarantine List

Travelers from three more states with high positive testing rates for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have now been added to the joint quarantine order for out-of-state travelers to New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.
The newly-added states as of Tuesday, July 7 are Delaware, Kansas and Oklahoma, bringing the total number of states on the list to 19.
The quarantine applies to any person arriving from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day rolling average or a state with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average.
The full, updated list of states on the travel advisory is now:
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- Arizona
- California
- Delaware
- Florida
- Georgia
- Iowa
- Idaho
- Kansas
- Louisiana
- Mississippi
- North Carolina
- Nevada
- Oklahoma
- South Carolina
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.