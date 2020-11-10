COVID-19: Three DMV Workers Test Positive In Area

A Department of Motor Vehicle office in the area has been temporarily shut down after employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Three Orange County DMV employees in the Middletown office have contracted COVID-19, prompting health officials to close the building through at least Thursday, Nov. 12.

County officials announced the positive cases on Tuesday, Nov. 10. Anyone who may have worked or frequented the King Street office between Monday, Nov. 2, and Friday, Nov. 6 have been instructed to temporarily quarantine due to possible exposure to the virus.

Anyone with appointments this week will be rescheduled and notified by Orange County Clerk Annie Rabbitt.

There have been a total of 14,550 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Orange County since the pandemic began. According to the Department of Health, there have been 510 virus-related deaths and there are currently 52 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 with an additional 19 possible cases under investigation.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.