COVID-19: Study Reveals How Many More Times Unvaccinated Are Likely To Die From Virus, CDC Says

A newly released study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that Americans unvaccinated for COVID-19 are more than 10 times more likely to die from the virus.

People not fully vaccinated against the virus are 10 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 and 11 times more likely to die, according to new major studies published on Friday, Sept. 10 by the CDC.

"The incidence of SARS-CoV-2 infection, hospitalization, and death is higher in unvaccinated than vaccinated persons, and the incidence rate ratios are related to vaccine effectiveness,” researchers stated in the study, which tracked hospitalizations and deaths.

In total, the CDC analyzed data on more than 600,000 covid-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths among people 18 and older by vaccination status, reported from April 4 to July 17 in 13 states and cities.

The virus has killed more than 650,000 Americans since the pandemic began in March 2020, most of whom were unvaccinated against the virus, raising concerns as the Delta COVID-19 variant rages, representing more than 99 percent of newly reported infections.

According to the CDC studies released on Friday, the vaccines have proven to be effective in providing strong protection for most people against hospitalization and deaths, even though new breakthrough infections have been reported.

“The bottom line is this: We have the scientific tools we need to turn the corner on this pandemic," CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said in her latest White House COVID-19 briefing. “Vaccination works and will protect us from the severe complications of COVID-19.”

