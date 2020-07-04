COVID-19: Rockland Issues Order To Enforce Ban On Gatherings Of 10 Or More, Closes Parks

In an effort to curtail the rapid spreading of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Rockland County, officials have decided to close all local parks in addition to issuing a new public order prohibiting gatherings of 10 or more people which will be punished with criminal penalties.

The order, issued on Tuesday, April 7, by Rockland County Health Commissioner Dr. Patricia Ruppert, specifies criminal penalties associated with the violation of the common-sense social distancing and gathering prohibitions, county officials said.

"The orders issued today by our Health Commissioner have addressed the loophole that was keeping our local police agencies from being able to adequately enforce the Orders," said County Executive Ed Day. "This new Rockland County Health Order makes it illegal to participate in a group or gathering of more than 10 persons or organize a gathering of over 10 persons."

Day said his office was able to work together with the Rockland County District Attorney and the Sheriff's Office to "make it crystal clear to our residents that there will be consequences for anyone who violates the Orders."

Criminal penalties run from fines to imprisonment.

In addition, the county announced on Tuesday, that effective at 6 a.m., until the foreseeable future, all county parks will be closed in order to protect the public's health and safety due to the spread of COVID-19.

The closures include all park facilities (trails, parking lots, boat ramps, restrooms, offices, playgrounds), and canceled all upcoming park events.

Barricades will be placed at parking lots and trailheads notifying the public of the closures.

"We realize that closing our County Parks is an inconvenience for residents looking to get outdoors. With the increase in attendance at our parks, it has become increasingly difficult to maintain social distancing, therefore, we determined this to be a safety precaution," said Rockland County Parks Division Coordinator R. Allan Beers.

All requests for park usage, including public gatherings and education programs are canceled.

The division will work with all park permit holders to issue a full refund or reschedule their event.

As of Tuesday morning, 119 Rockland residents have died due to COVID-19.

