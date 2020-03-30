Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Rockland Daily Voice
North Rockland Daily Voice

News

COVID-19: Possible Exposure Reported At These Area Stores

Kathy Reakes
ShopRite in Middletown
ShopRite in Middletown Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Health officials have announced a number of new potential novel coronavirus (COVID-19) exposure sites in the area.

According to the Orange County Department of Health, an infected resident visited several sites in Middletown beginning on Wednesday, March 18 through and Friday, March 20.

According to Health Commissioner Dr. Irina Gelman, a resident exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms visited the ShopRite in the Campbell Plaza on Dolson Avenue on March 18.

The individual returned to ShopRite two days later (Friday) and also visited Family Dollar, Walgreens and Yes Beauty Supply on Dolson Avenue that same day.

Earlier, the Health Department informed the public that an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 was at the Walmart Supercenter, located on 288 Larkin Drive in Monroe, at approximately 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24, while symptomatic.

Gelman said residents should consider any public site in Orange County as a potential site of COVID-19 exposure.

The best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 continues to be to practice basic, common-sense personal hygiene, Gelman said.

This includes washing your hands frequently and thoroughly, refraining from touching your face and avoiding unnecessary contact with others.

Should you feel ill, contact your healthcare provider first. Do not go directly to the doctor’s office, an emergency room or other healthcare facilities.

