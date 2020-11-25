Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
News

COVID-19: Popular Area Bar Closes Due To Multiple Cases

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
At least six people have come down with COVID-19 after attending an event at the Nutshell bar in Sullivan County.
At least six people have come down with COVID-19 after attending an event at the Nutshell bar in Sullivan County. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A popular area bar has been shut down due to multiple cases of COVID-19 following a special event.

According to the Sullivan County Public Health Department, the Nutshell, a bar at 6692 Route 52 in the hamlet of Lake Huntington in the Town of Cochecton, has had at least six COVID-19-positive infections since the middle of this month. 

The department determined that an individual who subsequently tested positive for the novel coronavirus attended the gathering during the person's infectious period.

The department is advising anyone who was at that location on the following dates that they may have been exposed to coronavirus:

  • Evening of Saturday, Nov. 14 into the morning of Sunday, Nov. 15

“Reports indicate few to no attendees were wearing masks, so many people may have been exposed,” said Public Health Director Nancy McGraw. “If someone thinks they have been exposed and develops symptoms, they should self-quarantine for 14 days and call their healthcare provider if symptoms develop, or call Sullivan County Public Health Services at 845-292-5910.”

The Nutshell’s owner told the department the business is now closed and will remain so for at least the rest of the year.

Contact investigations are ongoing; anyone who tests positive will go into mandatory isolation, and as close contacts are identified, they are encouraged to seek a test and ordered into mandatory quarantine. For an updated list of testing locations, visit www.sullivanny.us.

Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. Possible symptoms of COVID-19 include one or more of the following:

  • Fever or chills
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
  • Fatigue
  • Muscle or body aches
  • Headache
  • New loss of taste or smell
  • Sore throat
  • Congestion or runny nose
  • Nausea or vomiting
  • Diarrhea

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.