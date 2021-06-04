Contact Us
News

COVID-19: Pop-Up Vaccination Clinic Scheduled For Rockland

Rockland County announced a new pop-up vaccination site.
Rockland County announced a new pop-up vaccination site. Photo Credit: NJ Office of the Governor

A new pop-up vaccination site is coming to Rockland County this weekend as New York continues its efforts to “get shots in arms.”

From 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 5, Catholic Charities of Rockland announced it will be hosting a pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic at 78 Hudson Ave. in Haverstraw.

Staff from the Rockland County Department of Social Services will be on hand to assist during the clinic, which will be administering the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Officials noted that the vaccine will be available for anyone 18 years and older, and “immigration status is not important. Identification should be provided if possible.

No appointment is required to get the vaccine, and walk-ins will be welcomed.

