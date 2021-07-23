COVID-19: Outbreak Of 31 Cases Hits Upstate NY Sleepaway Summer Camp

A COVID-19 outbreak at an upstate New York summer sleepaway camp has resulted in 31 confirmed positive cases with many campers returning home.

Camp Pontiac is located in Copake, New York, in Columbia County, in the foothills of the Berkshire Mountains.

It's a seven-week camp for boys and girls aged 7 to 16 from all over the country.

The 31 cases are all in campers between 7 and 11 years old, an age group now ineligible to get the COVID vaccine. There were no positive cases in kids at the camp age 12 and over, who are eligible to get vaccinated.

The camp reported the first positive result was on Friday, July 16.

Jack Mabb, Columbia County Department of Health Director told CNN that "the bulk of the cases came as a result of testing that was done with symptomatic campers this past weekend."

The outbreak started on the girls side but the latest new cases are boys, Maab said.

Some of the children who tested positive are in isolation because they live in states far away. Other campers returned home after being picked up by their parents.

