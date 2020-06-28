COVID-19: NY Offers To Help States Seeing Spikes In Cases

After experiencing the largest novel coronavirus (COVID-19) spike in the country earlier this year, New York is now offering equipment and expertise to other states experiencing new outbreaks after reopening economies.

With New York now leading the nation in the battle against COVID-19, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has offered the state’s assistance to others seeing a rise in infections and fatalities tied to the virus.

When New York was in the heat of battle against COVID-19 in the past three months, Cuomo sought assistance from other states to provide ventilators, medical staffing, and other Personal Protective Equipment to first responders combating the virus on the frontlines.

Cuomo is now offering to return the favor to other states struggling to contain COVID-19.

"New York's response to the COVID-19 pandemic has always been by the numbers," Cuomo said. "As states across the nation are seeing spikes in new cases, New York continues to see declining numbers, which is why we are reaching out to those states to offer our help.

“In our hour of need we had volunteers from across the country who helped us go from the worst situation in the country to one of the best, and we will repay that help and that kindness in any way we can.”

In New York, there are currently 951 COVID-19 patients still hospitalized, the lowest since the pandemic started in mid-March. There were 14 newly reported COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total to 24,814.

According to Johns Hopkins, New York currently has the lowest seven-day average infection rate in the country, after being a hotbed for the virus when the pandemic first came to the United States from China and Europe.

