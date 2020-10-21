COVID-19: New Guidelines On 'Close Contact,' Time It Takes To Get Infected, Issued By CDC

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued new info on just how little time it takes for a person to get infected by COVID-19.

A study has found that even brief exposures within 6 feet in a 24-hour period may increase the risk of COVID transmission, which could change the way businesses and schools are operating amid the pandemic.

The new guidance, released by the CDC on Wednesday, Oct. 21, is expected to have the biggest impact on workplaces, schools, and other group settings, including family gatherings, where people are in contact with others.

Under previous CDC advisories, “close contact” was defined as someone who spent 15 consecutive minutes or more within 6 feet of an infected individual.

The new advisory now defines close contact as someone who was within 6 feet of an infected individual for a total of 15 minutes or more over a period of 24 hours, with those minutes not necessarily consecutive.

The updated guidance can be viewed here.

