COVID-19: New Alert Issued For Exposure At Hudson Valley Supermarket

Health officials have issued a new warning about possible COVID-19 exposure at a supermarket in the Hudson Valley.

The Putnam County Department of Health issued the alert on Tuesday, Nov. 10 cautioning that employees and customers who worked or visited ShopRite Supermarket at 184 Route 52 at the Carmel Plaza in Carmel on Saturday, Nov. 7 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. may have been exposed.

A person who was in the market during that time has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the department.

The warning is in effect until Saturday, Nov. 21, the department said.

"ShopRite follows CDC cleaning protocols and is helping to keep our community safe by informing their customers that a visitor may have exposed others during the specified time," the department posted on Twitter. "The PCDOH thanks ShopRite for helping to keep #PutnamHealthy."

An earlier alert for exposure at ShopRite had been issued several days earlier, for Saturday, Oct. 31 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. when another person who tested positive was at the supermarket at that time, according to the department.

Another alert had been issued for exposure at Acme Markets at 1511 Route 22 in Brewster, saying anyone who was there on Tuesday, Nov. 2 from 10 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. may have been exposed.

Anyone who was at the market at that time should watch for symptoms of COVID-19 which include:

fever,

chills,

shortness of breath or difficulty breathing,

fatigue, muscle or body aches,

headache,

new loss of taste or smell,

sore throat,

congestion or runny nose,

nausea or vomiting,

diarrhea.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.