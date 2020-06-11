COVID-19: New Alert Issued For Exposure At Area Supermarket

Health officials are warning about possible COVID-19 exposure at a second supermarket in the area.

The Putnam County Department of Health issued the alert cautioning that employees and customers who worked or visited ShopRite Supermarket at 184 Route 52 at the Carmel Plaza in Carmel on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. may have been exposed.

A member of the public who has tested positive for COVID-19 was at the supermarket at that time, according to the department.

AN earlier alert had been issued for exposure at Acme Markets at 1511 Route 22 in Brewster, saying anyone who was there on Tuesday, Nov. 2 from 10 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. may have been exposed.

A member of the public who has tested positive for COVID was at the supermarket at that time, the department said.

Anyone who was at the market at that time should watch for symptoms of COVID-19 which include:

fever,

chills,

shortness of breath or difficulty breathing,

fatigue, muscle or body aches,

headache,

new loss of taste or smell,

sore throat,

congestion or runny nose,

nausea or vomiting,

diarrhea.

