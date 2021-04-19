Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Rockland Daily Voice
COVID-19: Here's Number Of Americans Who've Become Infected Despite Being Vaccinated, CDC Says

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A COVID-19 mass vaccination site.
A COVID-19 mass vaccination site. Photo Credit: flickr/New York Governor's Office

The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) has released the first data on so-called "breakthrough" COVID-19 cases, meaning those who have become infected despite being fully vaccinated.

So far, there have been about 5,800 such cases, the CDC told CNN. Though that data lags behind the day-to-day newly updated totals of the number of American adults who are now fully vaccinated (which is 84 million adults in the nation), it reflects the efficacy rates of the double-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines of around 95 percent.

"To date, no unexpected patterns have been identified in case demographics or vaccine characteristics," the CDC told CNN.

Though breakthrough cases are rare, they do serve as a reminder that vaccinated people should wear masks and maintain social distance while COVID is circulating widely, medical experts say.

"These measures have to continue until a larger segment of the population is vaccinated," Dr. Francesca J. Torriani, an infectious disease specialist at UC San Diego Health, told The New York Times.

The United States cleared the 50-percent mark over the weekend, as half of US adults -- nearly 130 million people 18 and older -- now have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot.

The country’s vaccination rate of 61.6 doses administered per 100 people is No. 2 worldwide, behind only Israel.

