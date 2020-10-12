COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown Of Rockland County Cases By Community

Rockland County is now treating and investigating more than 2,000 active COVID-19 cases as officials see a rise in hospitalizations and infection rates.

The number of active COVID-19 cases has climbed to 2,225 on Thursday, Dec. 10, up from 1,953 on Monday, Dec. 7. A month ago, the county was dealing with approximately 1,000 active cases of the virus.

A total of 81 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized from the virus, up from 52 on Monday, and there were seven new virus-related deaths, bringing the total to 714 since March.

The infection rate in Rockland over the past five days, according to the latest data from the state Department of Health:

Friday, Dec. 4: 1: 3,769 COVID-19 tests administered, resulting in 212 positive cases for an infection rate of 5.6 percent;

Saturday, Dec. 5: 3,244 COVID-19 tests administered, resulting in 167 positive cases for an infection rate of 5.1 percent;

Sunday, Dec. 6: 2,248 COVID-19 tests administered, resulting in 97 positive cases for an infection rate of 4.3 percent;

Monday, Dec. 7: 2,645 COVID-19 tests administered, resulting in 175 positive cases for an infection rate of 6.6 percent;

Tuesday, Dec. 8: 3,600 COVID-19 tests administered, resulting in 236 positive cases for an infection rate of 6.6 percent;

The average rolling positivity rate over the past seven days in Rockland rose from 5.6 percent to 5.8 percent during that span, while the 14-day average spiked from 4.8 percent to 5.3 percent.

There have now been a total of 23,308 COVID-19 cases reported in Rockland out of 364,183 tested. The overall 6.4 percent positivity rate in Rockland remains the highest in the Hudson Valley.

A breakdown of active COVID-19 cases, by community, on Dec. 10:

Spring Valley: 340;

New City: 218;

Nanuet: 194;

Haverstraw: 158;

Pearl River: 140;

Stony Point: 133;

Monsey: 130;

Garnerville: 110;

Pomona: 91;

Nyack: 80;

Congers: 66;

West Nyack: 52;

West Haverstraw: 52;

Valley Cottage: 51;

Orangeburg: 42;

Tappan: 38;

Sloatsburg: 28;

Blauvelt: 27;

Tomkins Cove: 21;

Thiells: 20;

Sparkill: 15;

Hillburn: 11;

Palisades: 10;

Piermont: 8.

Statewide, there have been a total of 21.1 million COVID-19 tests administered, with 733,064 New Yorkers testing positive for the virus. Since March, there have been a total of 27,404 COVID-19-related deaths.

