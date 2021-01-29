COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown Of Rockland Cases By Community

More than a dozen new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Rockland this week as the number of active cases continues to slowly rise as the rest of the region recovers from its post-holiday surge of the virus.

In Rockland, the death toll rose to 835 as of Friday, Jan. 29, as the number of active cases rose to 2,614, up from 2,514 on Monday, Jan. 25 as the virus continues to spread in the Hudson Valley.

A total of 71 COVID-19 patients are being treated in Rockland hospitals, down from 89 on Monday, while the 6.5 percent overall positive infection rate remains among the highest in the region.

There have now been a total of 33,995 positive COVID-19 cases reported in Rockland out of more than 520,000 tests administered.

A breakdown of active COVID-19 cases, by community, on Jan. 29:

Spring Valley: 425;

New City: 299;

Suffern: 225;

Monsey: 220;

Nanuet: 195;

Haverstraw: 135;

Stony Point: 135;

Garnerville: 122;

Pearl River: 118;

Nyack: 117;

Pomona: 102;

Valley Cottage: 76;

Congers: 74;

West Haverstraw: 66;

West Nyack: 62;

Sloatsburg: 50;

Blauvelt: 41;

Orangeburg: 38;

Tappan: 35;

Thiells: 30;

Palisades: 25;

Tomkins Cove: 18;

Piermont: 16;

Sparkill: 12;

Hillburn: 5.

Statewide, there have been 1,374,480 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New York out of 31.37 million tested. There have been 34,742 virus-related deaths reported since the pandemic began.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.