COVID-19: Here's Brand-New Breakdown Of Rockland County Cases By Community

There were several new COVID-19 fatalities reported in Rockland over the weekend, though the number of active cases countywide dropped by several hundred.

In Rockland, the death toll rose to 851 as of Tuesday, Feb. 9, while the number of active cases dropped from 2,300 to 1,838 over the weekend, according to the latest data from the county Department of Health.

A total of 72 COVID-19 patients are being treated in Rockland hospitals, down from 81 earlier in the week, while the 6.5 percent overall positive infection rate remains among the highest in the region.

There have now been a total of 35,769 positive COVID-19 cases reported in Rockland out of more than 550,000 tests administered.

A breakdown of active COVID-19 cases, by community, on Feb. 9:

Spring Valley: 274;

New City: 198;

Monsey: 191;

Suffern: 159;

Nanuet: 140;

Stony Point: 110;

Haverstraw: 98;

Pearl River: 82;

Garnerville: 80;

Pomona: 79;

Nyack: 68;

Congers: 61;

Valley Cottage: 56;

West Haverstraw: 43;

West Nyack: 38;

Orangeburg: 28;

Blauvelt: 26;

Tappan: 24;

Thiells: 19;

Sloatsburg: 16;

Sparkill: 13;

Piermont: 11;

Tomkins Cove: 11;

Hillburn: 7;

Palisades: 6.

There were 153,648 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on Monday, Feb. 8, resulting in a total of 7,866 confirmed infections.

The average seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate dropped to 4.38 percent this week, the lowest number since Dec. 1 last year. There are currently 7,875 COVID-19 patients hospitalized with the virus and there were 138 new virus-related deaths reported on Monday.

Statewide, a total of 1,479,220 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed out of 33.69 million tests that have been administered. There have been a total of 36,339 virus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

