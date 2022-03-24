Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Sites

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Man Found Guilty In Fatal Shooting Of Auto Dealer In Rockland
News

COVID-19: Grants Awarded To Rockland Businesses For Outdoor Dining Expenses

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Officials in a Hudson Valley county have announced the first businesses that will be reimbursed through a new grant program for outdoor dining equipment used to mitigate COVID-19.
Officials in a Hudson Valley county have announced the first businesses that will be reimbursed through a new grant program for outdoor dining equipment used to mitigate COVID-19. Photo Credit: Pixabay/JamesDeMers

Officials in a Hudson Valley county have announced the first businesses that will be reimbursed through a new grant program for outdoor dining equipment used to mitigate COVID-19.

Rockland County Executive Ed Day announced the first four recipients of the "Reviving Rockland Restaurants Grant Program" on Thursday, March 24.

The program reimburses businesses between $5,000 and $25,000 for past or future expenses of eligible outdoor dining equipment.

Cornetta’s Restaurant and Marina in Piermont, Diddy’s Soul Food and Lounge in Suffern, Lynch’s Restaurant in Stony Point, and AquaTerra Grille in Pearl River have all reached the contract phase of the grant program, receiving funds ranging from $17,000 to the maximum $25,000, Day said.

"Restaurants stepped up and did everything in their power stay open for business through the pandemic and we are committed to doing whatever we can to help them," County Legislature Chairman Jay Hood Jr. said. "This grant will remain open until the funding is exhausted. We encourage all restaurants to apply as soon as they can.”

Day said the grant program is using $500,000 from the Federal American Rescue Plan Act funding. Applications can be downloaded here.

Eligible businesses include:

  • Restaurants
  • Food stands
  • Food trucks
  • Bars
  • Saloons
  • Lounges
  • Taverns
  • Bakeries
  • Delis
  • Cafes
  • Breweries
  • Wineries
  • Other similar places of business.

Officials said eligible expenses include, but are not limited to:

  • Tents
  • Heat lamps or other electric heating equipment
  • Additional tables and chairs for outdoor dining
  • Market umbrellas
  • Plexiglass shields
  • Tarps
  • Patio fencing

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.