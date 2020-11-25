Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: One Killed In I-87 Crash
News

COVID-19: Alert Issued For Possible Exposure At Area Restaurant

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
The Outback Steakhouse at Crystal Run Crossing in Middletown.
The Outback Steakhouse at Crystal Run Crossing in Middletown. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Patrons who may have frequented a popular Hudson Valley restaurant may have been exposed to COVID-19, officials are cautioning.

An alert was issued by the Orange County Health Department advising both employees and customers at the Outback Steakhouse at Crystal Run Crossing in Middletown last week that they could have been exposed to the virus.

Officials said that anyone who was at the restaurant from 5 p.m. to closing on Sunday, Nov. 15, Monday, Nov. 16, or Tuesday, Nov. 17 are in danger and should be tested.

Orange County Health Commissioner Irina Gelman said that anyone who may have been at Outback Steakhouse during that timeframe has been advised to watch for COVID-19 symptoms, which include:

  • Fever;
  • Chills;
  • Shortness of breath;
  • Difficulty breathing;
  • Fatigue;
  • Muscle or body aches;
  • Headaches;
  • Loss of taste or smell;
  • Sore throat;
  • Congestion;
  • Runny nose;
  • Nausea;
  • Vomiting;
  • Diarrhea.

According to the county Department of Health, there are currently 79 COVID-19 patients hospitalized with the virus, with another six under investigation. There have been 522 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began nine months ago.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.