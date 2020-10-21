COVID-19: 200 Quarantine After Student Tests Positive At Hudson Valley HS

A potential super-spreader situation led to nearly 200 people entering a temporary quarantine after a high school student in the area tested positive for COVID-19.

School officials in Westchester County at the Harrison School District announced that the student was last in the building on Friday, Oct. 9.

The student became symptomatic on Sunday, Oct. 11, and received a COVID test on Wednesday, Oct. 14. The results weren’t shared with the district until this week.

Following the notice of the positive case, the district and county Department of Health conducted contact tracing, leading to 163 students and 30 staffers who will remain under quarantine through at least Friday, Oct. 23.

The school transitioned to remote learning due to the positive case. No other positive tests have been reported. In-person learning is expected to resume on Monday, Oct. 26.

