Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Teddy Upgraded To Hurricane Status, Newly Released Path Takes Storm Toward Northeast
News

Church Members Rally To Support Priest Who Says He's Struggling With Alcoholism, Celibacy

Christina Coulter
Email me Read More Stories
Saint Mary's Church in Washingtonville.
Saint Mary's Church in Washingtonville. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A priest from the area addressed his flock via Facebook, explaining that he had been in a rehabilitation facility for his alcoholism during his previously unexplained multi-week absence.

"I have been spending time in a residential treatment program to confront the problem I have with alcohol," wrote Father Jeffrey J. Maurer of Saint Mary's Church in Washingtonville in Orange County in a letter that had been mailed to church members and posted to Facebook on Monday, Sept. 14. "This period of reflection and treatment has also forced me to confront the fact that, when drinking, I made an improper advance toward another adult. I'm sorry for and ashamed for my action, especially for the hurt this caused the other adult."

Maurer wrote that he would be in the rehab facility for an indeterminate amount of time, working to overcome his alcoholism and "re-integrate (his) commitment to celibacy, so that I might live a healthier, happier, and holier, and be more effective in my ministry as priest and pastor."

Of over 300 comments on the Facebook post, many from parishioners were extremely forgiving and supportive. 

"Father, please know that we are praying for you," wrote Sarah Suarez on Tuesday, Sept. 15. "You have done so much for our community through your vocation, your presence will be greatly missed during this time."

The parish will hold a service in which parishioners will pray for Maurer's recovery, according to its Facebook page, on Sunday, Sept. 27 between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.