Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Bank Robbery Suspect Nabbed A Day After Getting Away With Cash, Police Say
News

'Career Car Thief' Convicted By Jury In Area

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Derek Sloane
Derek Sloane Photo Credit: Putnam County DA

A “career car thief” who has been active for decades in the Hudson Valley may spend the rest of his life in prison after being convicted by a jury, the District Attorney announced.

Derek Sloane, who has a criminal history of stealing cars that dates back more than three decades, was convicted on Tuesday, Oct. 26 following a jury trial of grand larceny and criminal possession of stolen property following a daylight heist last year.

Putnam County District Attorney Robert Tendy said that shortly after 3 p.m. on Dec. 15, 2020, Sloane stole a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado that was owned by a small business in Cold Spring.

The manager of the business witnessed the heist, alerted the police, and Sloane was apprehended approximately 20 minutes later in Northern Westchester driving the stolen truck in Peekskill.

When he is sentenced on Tuesday, Dec. 21, Sloane either faces a prison term of between three-and-a-half to seven years in prison, or 25 years to life if the court determines that he is a persistent felony offender.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.