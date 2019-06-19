Bomb Squad Called In Northern Westchester After Woman Finds Grenade In Grandfather's House

A woman received a scare when she found a grenade while going through the personal effects of her recently released grandfather in Ossining.

The Ossining Police Department was alerted about the grenade on Tuesday, June 18, when the woman brought it to headquarters.

The grenade was taken by police to Academy Place, while they waited for the Westchester County Bomb Squad to determine if the grenade was live and a threat to the public. Nearby streets were temporarily closed while the investigation was made.

Police gave the “all clear” shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday, when it was determined that the grenade was just a relic, and not a live explosive. It has been safely removed and the roadways have since been reopened.

