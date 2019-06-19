Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Woman Sentenced For Leaving Newborn In Toilet Of Area Hotel
News

Bomb Squad Called In Northern Westchester After Woman Finds Grenade In Grandfather's House

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
A woman found a grenade in Ossining while she was going through her grandfather's personal items. Photo Credit: Ossining Police Department
The Westchester County Bomb Squad was called to Ossining on Tuesday to determine if the grenade was live. Photo Credit: Ossining Police Department

A woman received a scare when she found a grenade while going through the personal effects of her recently released grandfather in Ossining.

The Ossining Police Department was alerted about the grenade on Tuesday, June 18, when the woman brought it to headquarters.

The grenade was taken by police to Academy Place, while they waited for the Westchester County Bomb Squad to determine if the grenade was live and a threat to the public. Nearby streets were temporarily closed while the investigation was made.

Police gave the “all clear” shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday, when it was determined that the grenade was just a relic, and not a live explosive. It has been safely removed and the roadways have since been reopened.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.