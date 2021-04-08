Area HS Sports Standout Killed, Girl Critically Injured In Single-Vehicle Crash

A high school sports standout in Connecticut was killed in a single-vehicle crash that also left a 16-year-old girl in critical condition.

New Haven County resident Ryan Rutledge, age 17, of Southbury, died on Monday, April 5, after his Jeep went off the roadway around 10:35 p.m., and hit a wire rope guardrail, before the vehicle traveled down an embankment and into the Pomperaug River, said the Southbury Police.

Both Rutledge, and his passenger, were ejected from the vehicle and found in the Pomperaug River.

Rutledge, who was a junior at Pomperaug High School in Southbury, was known for achieving high honors and was enrolled in numerous AP courses, according to his obituary.

When he wasn't studying, he was playing every sport imaginable. At school, he played lacrosse, football, golf, weight lifting, and was on the ski team.

School officials said counseling services are being provided for students and staff.

He wasn't just talented in sports though, some of his other talents included playing three instruments fluently by ear, watching and investing in the stock market, solving a Rubik's cube in seconds, and being a master chess player, his obituary said.

Some of his hobbies included sailing, saltwater fishing, playing X-Box, and snowmobiling.

He was the son of Anthony and Valerie (Kuehn) Rutledge; and twin brother of Patrick Francis Rutledge.

Besides his parents and brother, Rutledge is survived by his grandparents: Edward and Carol Rutledge, and Joseph and Sharon Kuehn; as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, and other extended family members.

A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 8 at Sacred Heart Church, 910 Main St. South in Southbury.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at the church on Friday, April 9, 2021, at 1 p.m. Burial will be private.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help cover the medical cause of his passenger who is in critical condition.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.