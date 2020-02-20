Contact Us
Animal Believed To Be Mountain Lion Chased By Dogs In Hudson Valley

Joe Lombardi
Mountain lion
Mountain lion Photo Credit: Pixabay

An animal believed to be a mountain lion made its presence felt in Northern Westchester.

The incident happened on Saturday, Feb. 15 at around 3 p.m. on Whippoorwill Road near the intersection of Half Mile Road, North Castle Police said.

A local resident reported that her dogs chased what she believed was a mountain lion up a tree on a neighbor's property.

"The caller reported that the animal did not attack her dogs," the responding officer reported. "I spoke with both parties who were on scene and advised them not to go near the animal and to keep any domestic animals inside her residence."

The resident told police that the dogs ran after the animal from her property to that of her neighbor's about one-third of a mile.

Responding officers did not locate the animal and advised residents that are any further sightings,  to notify the department.

