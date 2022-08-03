13-Year-Old Caught Carrying Loaded Handgun In Area, Police Say

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested for allegedly walking down a street with a handgun in the Hudson Valley.

The incident took place in Orange County on Saturday, July 30 in the city of Port Jervis.

The teen was apprehended after officers responded to a report of a teenager dressed all in black in possession of a handgun in his waistband walking toward Church Street, said the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

Officers Mackenzie Decker, Christopher Mehedin, and Manuel Medeiros responded to the area of Church Street and Barcelow Street and located the suspect, the DA's Office said.

During a search, officers recovered a loaded 9mm semi-automatic pistol with a defaced serial number from the teen, they added.

The teen was taken into custody and released to the custody of a parent after being charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, the DA's Office said.

Because he is a minor, his name was not released.

“I commend the dedicated police work of the City of Port Jervis Police Department,” said Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler. “Gun violence is blind to age, and the City is safer after this illegal firearm was taken off the streets.

The teen will appear in court at a later date.

