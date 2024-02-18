New Winter Storm Brewing For Northeast After Dry Stretch: Here's What's Coming

There won't be any similar surprises over the next several days, but a new winter storm is brewing for the end of the week.

Ahead of the storm's arrival, there will be an extended stretch of dry days starting on Sunday, Feb. 18, which will be sunny and brisk with a high temperature in the mid-30s but strong winds with gusts up to around 25 miles per hour, making it feel at least 10 degrees colder.

Look for more of the same on Presidents Day on Monday, Feb. 19, and Tuesday, Feb. 20 with sunny skies both days and a high temperature in the mid- to upper 30s.

It won't be as cold on Wednesday, Feb. 21, with the high temperature managing to top the 40-degree mark with sunny skies.

Thursday, Feb. 22 will be partly sunny during the day with a high temperature managing to reach the low 40s farthest south.

Clouds will increase Thursday night in advance of the storm on Friday, Feb. 23.

Current models show a chance for a mix of rain, sleet, and snow early Friday morning and again Friday night.

During the day, it will be mostly cloudy with precipitation turning to rain and showers as the high temperature will hit the low 40s.

It's too early to predict possible snowfall amounts.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

