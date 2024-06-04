3 Hudson Valley Companies Announce Around 300 Layoffs

The companies, all located in Orange County, Frito-Lay and Gen-Pak, both in Middletown, and Amscan in Newburgh, filed WARN Notices with the state that inform them of upcoming layoffs.

Frito-Lay said it would lay off 88 workers beginning on Friday, Aug. 30 due to construction projects at the plant. The workers will not be rehired.

Gen-Pak, a food packaging manufacturing plant said it would layoff all 138 of its employees due to the rise in the bans on the use of polystyrene food packaging. Layoffs will begin in August.

AmScan, also known as Kookaburra, a party supply maker, said it was laying off 117 employees due to "economic" reasons. Layoffs will also begin on Friday, Aug. 30.

