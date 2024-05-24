Memorial Day Weekend Forecast Comes Into Focus: Day-By-Day Outlook

Most of the Memorial Day weekend will be seasonable, pleasant, and dry.

Now, the not-so-good news: Showers are likely on Memorial Day, and thunderstorms could occur in some spots in the region.

Friday, May 24, will be sunny with high temperatures in the mid-80s, but it will be breezy and with less humidity, making it cooler than the mercury may indicate.

Saturday, May 25 will be another bright, sunny, and comfortable day with the high temperature of around 80 degrees.

Sunday, May 26, will be partly sunny for most of the day, with a high temperature again around 80 degrees.

Clouds will increase in the afternoon and it will become mostly cloudy at night.

It will be mostly cloudy throughout the day on Memorial Day on Monday, May 27.

The morning should be dry before showers become likely starting in the mid-afternoon and continuing through the night. There will be rain and scattered storms in some areas.

There could be more lingering showers until shortly after daybreak on Tuesday, May 28.

Then, there will be gradual clearing and eventually partly to mostly sunny skies.

Areas farthest east could see lingering showers throughout the morning.

It will be comfortable with a high temperature in the mid-70s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.