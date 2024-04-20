Drizzle Fog/Mist 45°

Man Violently Assaults Brother At Hudson Valley Residence, Police Say

A man was apprehended after police say he violently assaulted his own brother at a residence in the region.

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/diegoparra
Joe Lombardi
On Thursday, April 18, a man walked into the Beacon Police Department station with multiple injuries to his head, according to authorities.

The man told officers that his brother struck him in the head with a handgun and stabbed him, according to the Beacon PD.

Officers then responded to a Hudson Avenue residence to locate the suspect, but it was determined he had fled the scene.

On Friday, April 19, detectives determined after an investigation that the suspect was at a residence outside of Beacon, where he was located and placed into custody.

Police do not say where the residence was.

The suspect, Brian Duff, of Beacon, was charged with:

  • Second-degree assault, a Class D felony,
  • Criminal possession of a weapon, a Class A misdemeanor.

