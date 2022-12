Just in time for the holidays, a Take 5 player hit a winner at a Hudson Valley store, taking home $19,072.50.

The winning ticket was sold in Rockland County on Wednesday, Dec. 14 during the midday game at Alba Multi Service at 18 Main St., in Haverstraw.

The winning numbers were 2-10-11-15-24, according to the New York Lottery.

