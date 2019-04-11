Contact Us
Lifestyle

The Coffee Bar Opening Draws Crowd In Area

Kathy Reakes
A new coffee bar has opened in New Paltz.
A new coffee bar has opened in New Paltz. Photo Credit: The Coffee Bar

The grand opening of a new Ulster County coffee bar meant to bring the community together went off without a hitch.

Aptly named The Coffee Bar, the Village of New Platz shop held a grand opening on Saturday, Nov. 2, to much fanfare, especially for members of the Bruderhof Communities Church located in Rifton.

The shop, located at 9 North Chestnut St., is an effort to create a space where the community experience can happen, said Tim Keiderling, with the church.

"It’s going to be an elegant and friendly place to relax -- a place to have a conversation, pick up a new book, or enjoy some music," he said.

Free wifi will also be available, and students are welcome to huddle up in a corner and cram for the next test.

According to Keiderling, the church has a long history of engagement with New Paltz.

"We volunteer at public events whenever we can; doing things like cooking lunch for tree-planters along the rail trail, or face-painting at street festivals," he said.

He also said they picked the new spot because they "love the vibrancy of the town and the "open-heartedness of the people who live there."

The Coffee Bar will be open every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m. and will feature live music and poetry readings, and get this, free coffee, espresso drinks, and homemade cookies for free. Though the food and beverages will be complimentary, tips for service will be welcome.

