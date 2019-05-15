Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Lifestyle

Teacher From Hudson Valley Advances To Finals On 'Jeopardy!'

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The 'teachers' taking part in the annual Jeopardy! 'Teachers Tournament.'
The 'teachers' taking part in the annual Jeopardy! 'Teachers Tournament.' Photo Credit: Jeopardy!

A high school teacher in Northern Westchester is showing his students how to win big time by moving one step closer to taking home $100,000 on the Teachers Tournament on the ever popular game show "Jeopardy!"

New Paltz resident Francois Barcomb, a physics teacher at Hendrick Hudson High School in Montrose, inched his way to a narrow victory in the semifinals match on Tuesday, May 14, winning by a mere $4.

He will now appear in the two-day final that airs on Thursday, May 16, and Friday, May 17. The player with the highest score during the final takes home at least $100,000 and wins a spot on the show's next Tournament of Champions.

The final semifinal match will air on Wednesday, May 15. That winner will also move on to the finale.

Filmed in April, Barcomb has had to keep whether he wins a secret.

The annual "Teachers Tournament," features 15 teachers in total.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.