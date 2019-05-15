Teacher From Hudson Valley Advances To Finals On 'Jeopardy!'

A high school teacher in Northern Westchester is showing his students how to win big time by moving one step closer to taking home $100,000 on the Teachers Tournament on the ever popular game show "Jeopardy!"

New Paltz resident Francois Barcomb, a physics teacher at Hendrick Hudson High School in Montrose, inched his way to a narrow victory in the semifinals match on Tuesday, May 14, winning by a mere $4.

He will now appear in the two-day final that airs on Thursday, May 16, and Friday, May 17. The player with the highest score during the final takes home at least $100,000 and wins a spot on the show's next Tournament of Champions.

The final semifinal match will air on Wednesday, May 15. That winner will also move on to the finale.

Filmed in April, Barcomb has had to keep whether he wins a secret.

The annual "Teachers Tournament," features 15 teachers in total.

