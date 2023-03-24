Contact Us
Powerball Ticket Worth $50,000 Sold At Store In Orange County

Kathy Reakes
Smokes 4 Less in Newburgh, where a $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold.
A winning third-prize Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold at a lucky Hudson Valley store.

The winning ticket, which correctly picked four matching numbers, and the Powerball, for the Monday, March 20 game was sold at the Orange County Smokes 4 Less store in Newburgh, said New York Lottery officials.

The winning numbers were: 1-27-32-47-67 and the Powerball was 14.

The winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of one to 69. The Powerball number is drawn from a separate field of one to of 26.

The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 11 p.m.

