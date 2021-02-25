Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Popular Food Network Star Launches Take-Out Only NY Restaurant

Kristin Palpini
Guy Fieri has opened a delivery-only restaurant in upstate New York.
Photo Credit: Flavortown Restaurants

Food Network star Guy Fieri has a new delivery/take-out-only restaurant in upstate New York.

“Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Kitchen” in Colonie, just outside Albany, opened on Thursday, Feb. 25.

Flavortown is uniquely fit for service during a pandemic. It will be take-out only and chefs will operate out of a “ghost kitchen.” A ghost kitchen is when a business operates out of an existing restaurant.

The upstate location marks the host of “Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives’” second restaurant in the state. The other is in Times Square.

Over the past month or so, Fieri has opened 120 similar delivery-only, ghost kitchens in 25 states and Washington, D.C., according to the Times Union.

For the Colonie Flavortown, Fieri’s staff will be preparing food out of Buca di Beppo, on Wolf Road.

Flavortown's menu includes items such as Cajun chicken alfredo, Italian Stallion Salad, Jalapeno Pig Poppers, fried chicken sandwiches, burgers, Mac Daddy N Cheese, and Chocolate Whiskey Cake.

Appetizers cost $12.99-$14.99.

Flavortown in Colonie is available for delivery Monday through Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Contact Flavortown at guysflavortownkitchen.com.

