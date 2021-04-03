Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Attorney For Cuomo Accuser Says Governor Lied In Apology 'Full Of Falsehoods'
Lifestyle

Popular Area Diner Days Away From Closing Permanently After Half-Century In Business

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The Barclay Heights Diner in Saugerties is closing after more than 50 years in business.
The Barclay Heights Diner in Saugerties is closing after more than 50 years in business. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

After more than 50 years, one of the Hudson Valley's mainstay eateries, and dare we say legendary restaurants, the Barclay Heights Diner, is closing its doors after losing its lease.

Located in Saugerties in Ulster County, the Barclay is one of those few places where you can grab a good meal while at the same time visit with the locals in town and find out the hot news. Oh, if those booths could talk.

Around since the 1960s, the diner has been run for the past 17 years by Linda and Nick Lopez, who said in a goodbye letter to customers that Sunday, March 7 will be their final day.

The couple, who also own a diner,  Selena’s, in the Tannersville area, will remain open.

In their letter to customers, Linda and Nick said they hope to have more family time and enjoy life.  They also wished good luck to whoever might takeover the much-loved restaurant. 

During the last few days, they will be offering free delivery and a bunch of specials at low prices that include everything from turkey and dressing to Italian specialties.

So, if you're a regular raise of a cup of coffee in goodbye on the final day or a newbie, stop by and see what you have been missing.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.