Pizza Place In Hudson Valley Praised For 'Good Food, Good People'

No matter how you slice it, a Northern Westchester pizzeria has seen praise from a number of online reviewers who shouted out its garlic knots and New York-style pies.

Frank's Pizzeria, located in Croton Falls, at 2 West Cross St., opened in 2017.

Since then, it's seen a variety of positive reviews from customers, who have lauded its pizzas and pasta dishes.

"Good food and good people," Tim W., of Putnam Valley, said in a Yelp review. "My wife especially likes their spaghetti with meat sauce. I have never had a bad pizza from there."

Some online reviewers noted that after visiting the pizzeria for the first time, they decided it's their new go-to spot.

"We decided to try a new pizza spot since Mahopac pizza scene is pretty old," Sandy Z., of Mahopac, said. "My son told me about Frank's since he frequents the train station. I had my son order, when we went to pick him up, pizza was ready. We took it home and the presentation was great and it tasted even better. I definitely found my new pizza spot!"

Other reviewers also praised the eatery's garlic knots, which are served with homemade marinara sauce.

"The garlic knots (which was claimed to be a special) were ACTUALLY really special," Heidi I., of Virginia, said. "They had buttery goodness and garlic within each bite."

