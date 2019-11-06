Movie 'Slapface' Films At Area Bar

Well, mum was the word on what movie was filming at a bar in the area, but now the secret is out.

According to a post on Facebook by the owner of Golden Rail Ale House in Newburgh, Brian Butler, the venue was closed on Monday, Nov. 4, for the filming of the horror movie, "Slapface."

Once the crew wrapped up filming -- after about nine hours -- Butler was able to get a photo of himself with actors Mike C. Manning and Dan Hedaya.

Word is he also managed to squeeze himself into a scene as well.

Actors Backstrom John, Mike C. Manning, August Maturo and Ilaria Malvezzi filming 'Slapface' at Golden Rail Ale House in Newburgh.

IMBD describes the flick as being centered around a boy who deals with the loss of his mother by creating a dangerous relationship with a monster.

The bar, located at 29 Old North Plank Road, was the site of filming earlier this year for the movie "Trick," starring Omar Epps and Jamie Kennedy. It's out now and available On Demand.

Bulter said on Facebook: "Another great cast and crew to work with!"

